She’s Sharing A Ranking System She Came Up With To Help You Decide If A Guy Would Make A Good Partner In A Relationship

Sometimes, your gut feeling isn’t enough to judge whether or not a romantic prospect is someone you can count on. TikToker Emma (@emmaatopp) is sharing a ranking system you can use to help you decide if a guy would make a good partner in a relationship.

It’s called the “Europe test,” a concept she and her roommates came up with when they were in college, and it’s something that she lives by to this day.

The video went viral, gaining nearly two million views. In her video, she explains that the test has nothing to do with Europe itself but that it merely speaks to the character of the men. And the test is not just reserved for guys–it can be applied to anyone.

The ranking system takes several criteria into account, such as charisma, ambition, courage, and intelligence. These combined qualities will determine how far a person can travel somewhere by themselves.

She added that street smarts and “how one applies themselves when it comes to traveling” or life in general are considered in the test as well. Then, she went on to provide some examples, diving into a deeper explanation of how the Europe test works.

“So, a lot of men are Cancun, Punta Cana. They are all-inclusive vacations. They all travel in a group mindset. Everything is planned for them, and that is the extent of their range,” said Emma.

She clarifies that she has nothing against those places but that a lot of men happen to have just enough skill to travel to resort destinations only.

Often, she’ll come across men who are London, Edinburgh, Scotland, Ireland, or Canada characters. These rankings indicate that they can travel alone but are limited to English-speaking countries.

They exhibit more courage because they are able to cross the ocean. Additionally, they might be a little more fashionable and personable than the average guy.

