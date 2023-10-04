Should Chivalry Die In The Face Of Gender Equality? He Believes That Simple Acts Like Opening Car Doors For Women Are Important Regardless

These days, male chivalry isn’t as common as it used to be. In today’s modern society, not everyone feels that deeds such as opening doors for women are a tradition worth preserving. In fact, it is often seen as old-fashioned.

Tim Zier (@timothyzier) is a relationship and life coach, and he’s discussing on TikTok how the simple act of opening a car door for a lady can speak volumes.

Tim states that if a man doesn’t open the car door for you, you should dump him. Opening the car door seems like such a small and insignificant gesture, but it’s not just about the act itself. It’s about the deeper meaning behind it.

Now that gender equality is a thing, some men believe that these types of acts are no longer necessary because women are independent beings who can take care of themselves.

While that may be true, they’ve got the wrong idea about what equality really is. Tim specifies that a woman is perfectly capable of opening her own door, but that’s not the point.

Opening the car door is a service that reflects care and respect. It’s more than just a sweet moment. It shows that he’s a keeper and has important qualities that make him a wonderful lifelong partner.

Tim states that men don’t have to open the door every single time, but they should embody a “heart attitude” and recognize how a woman deserves to be treated.

Several TikTok users agreed with the importance of opening the door for a lady and the value it holds, with some even making it a criterion for first dates.

“My husband opens every building door and while we are shopping, he makes me get in the car while he loads the car,” commented one user.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.