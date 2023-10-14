Sick Of Your Pet Shedding Like Crazy? Here Are The Most Effective Ways To Get Pesky Pet Hair Out Of Laundry

No matter how often you groom and brush your beloved fur babies, their hair can still be found everywhere in your house, particularly in your laundry. Pet hair loves to cling to clothing, and it seems to somehow burrow its way into every fiber of your garments. Trying to get rid of pet hair is one of the nightmares of pet ownership.

It may seem impossible to remove all that hair, but there are plenty of ways you can effectively reduce the amount of pet hair that gets onto your laundry. With these tips, you can finally stop looking like a giant, walking fur ball!

Use A Lint Roller

Before washing your clothes, tackle them with a lint roller. Roll it back and forth across your clothing, bedding, and towels until you’ve removed all visible hair. This way, you can prevent excess hair from accumulating in your washing machine.

You may also want to vacuum around your house at least once a week to reduce the buildup of pet hair on your furniture, which can transfer to your clothing and blankets.

Clean Your Washing Machine

Yes, the washer is where your laundry goes to get cleaned, but the machine itself also needs to be cleaned once in a while. You can consistently remove every single hair from the fabric, but if your washing machine is coated in pet hair, all your efforts will be in vain.

Hair can stick to the inside of the drum for several washes, so make it a habit of wiping down your machine’s interior. You can also run your washing machine on a rinse cycle while it’s empty. Add a half cup of vinegar to loosen the hair and send it down the drain.

Wash Your Clothes In Vinegar

