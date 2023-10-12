Why Do We Really Toss Rice At Newlyweds? The Tradition Is Said To Bring Fertility And Prosperity

When planning a wedding, you often think of countless traditions that you’re wondering if you should include in your own ceremony. You’re probably thinking, where did things like tossing rice at newlyweds even begin?

Historically, throwing raw rice at the end of a wedding ceremony was a way for loved ones to send their best wishes to the newly married couple.

It was believed that grains of rice would bring them fertility and prosperity in their new life together. This symbolistic practice became very popular and is still something we see in wedding ceremonies today.

The tradition of tossing rice at new couples began in the B.C. years and often differed between locations and cultures.

The Celts used rice or other grains, while people in ancient Rome typically used wheat. While what was being thrown sometimes changed, the sentiment remained the same, and the practice was used all the time to bless newlyweds.

Rice tosses are typically seen either directly after the couple says ‘I do’ and they are making their way down the aisle together, or guests will start throwing rice as the couple leaves the reception, serving as a send-off for the bride and groom.

If a rice toss is something you want to implement in your own wedding, have little bags of rice be handed out to your guests before the ceremony.

Be sure to either include a note or to otherwise let your loved ones know when you want the rice toss to take place. Any confusion could lead to a mess of a situation!

You may love the popular practice but don’t love the idea of grains of rice everywhere. Especially if your planning an outdoor wedding, consider choosing a more environmentally conscious option, such as seeds or dried herbs, for your toss.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.