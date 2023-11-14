From Sand And Salt To Sunscreen And Sweat, Bathing Suits Experience A Ton Of Wear And Tear, So Here’s How To Properly Wash These Garments To Preserve Their Longevity

On hot summer days, much of your time is probably spent at the beach or relaxing by the pool in your favorite swimsuit.

It’s a well-known fact that swimwear can be pricey, so once you find the perfect swimsuit, you want it to last. The way you wash your bathing suit will make a huge difference in maintaining its quality and color.

Swimsuit fabrics face challenges that most other garments are protected from. Swimsuits experience a lot of wear and tear due to chemicals in pools, sunscreen, salt, sand, and sweat.

Knowing how to wash your bathing suit properly can keep it looking great for many more seasons, saving you money.

But unless you’re some kind of laundry expert, then you probably don’t know how to wash swimwear appropriately—and that’s okay! We’re here to guide you on how best to wash bathing suits.

To extend the life of a swimsuit and retain its shape, you must rinse it after every use, even if you don’t go in the water. Rinsing off the suit will help wash away oils, sweat, and sunscreen, which can cause staining to the material and lead to the eventual breakdown of the delicate fabric.

While tossing your bathing suit in the washing machine might seem more convenient, it’s actually better to wash it by hand.

Don’t worry; it’s much easier than it sounds, especially with garments as small and lightweight as swimwear. Hand laundering is gentler and prevents the elastic from stretching out.

First, mix a small amount of detergent with cool water. Next, submerge the suit in the suds and swish it around before letting it sit for about ten minutes.

