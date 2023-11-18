He Thought He Matched With An 18-Year-Old Woman On A Dating App, But When He Showed Up For Their Date, He Realized It Was The Woman’s Mother Who Actually Just Used Her Daughter’s Pictures On Her Profile

This man is a 29-year-old lawyer, and he’s been testing his luck in the dating pool. Just two days ago, he thought everything was going well, too, after he matched with an 18-year-old woman.

They began messaging, and he seemed to really enjoy chatting with the woman.

“We had good chemistry during our conversations,” he recalled.

So, he asked her out on a date and was hoping for the best. But, upon actually arriving to meet the woman, he realized that she was a completely different person.

In fact, the woman was actually a 36-year-old mother who had been using her daughter’s photos on the dating profile!

He was incredibly offended after finding that out, too, and immediately left the date.

First of all, he feels like the real woman is just too old for him.

“And I don’t understand what’s the goal of tricking people by using group pictures, filters, or what this woman did,” he explained.

After all, once people actually show up for a date and realize they’ve been talking to a catfish, they will obviously feel disappointed.

