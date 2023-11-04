He Was Forced To Put His Mom In Her Place After She Tried Forcing Him To Convince His Sister To Let Both Their Dad And Stepdad Walk Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

It can be really hard to plan your dream wedding when you have parents who are split up and don’t get along well, as it can be very difficult to please everyone.

One man recently had to put his mom in her place after she tried getting him to convince his sister to let her dad and stepdad walk her down the aisle.

His younger sister, who’s 25, is getting married soon. When he was six and she was four, their parents were split, and their mom married their stepdad. As kids, they split their time 50/50 between their mom and dad.

Recently, his sister announced that she only wanted their biological father to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

His mom immediately became upset and asked his sister why she wouldn’t want her dad and stepdad to walk her down the aisle since her stepdad had done so much for her and had been in her life for so long. When his sister told his mom she simply wanted her biological father to walk her, that wasn’t a good enough answer for her.

“Mom tried to convince my dad to tell my sister she should have ‘both fathers’ do it and that he [should] be honored to share the role with the man who stepped up for us during mom’s parenting time,” he explained.

“She apparently told Dad all the stuff [my] stepdad had done over the years and how he loves us like we’re his kids but has always been second to him. Dad told her he was not going to encourage my sister to do that and [said] she made her decision.”

When his mom realized she couldn’t get his sister or dad on board with what she wanted, she turned to him. She asked him if he could talk to his sister about letting her stepdad walk down the aisle with her and their dad because he did a great job raising them over the years.

His mom then revealed that she thinks the only reason his sister only asked their dad to give her away is because she didn’t want to hurt his feelings. She told him that as his sister’s big brother, it was ‘his place’ to tell her she should change her mind.

