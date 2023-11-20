Her Entire Dorm Flooded At 5:00 A.M. Due To A Faulty Toilet That Exploded In The Bathroom

There are some chaotic events that can only happen on college campuses. If you’ve ever lived on campus, you’ve probably witnessed some crazy things in your dorm. But it’s pretty unlikely that what you’ve seen was as wild as this experience.

TikToker Lillian (@lilliangrace597) is a student at Marshall University, and she was woken at five in the morning to discover that her dorm was flooding due to a faulty toilet in the bathroom.

The video she posted of the exploding toilet gained over 32.7 million views. In the eight-second clip, water can be seen spraying up into the air and gushing out from the gaps of the stall, quickly filling up the bathroom with inches of water and causing the trash can to drift toward the doorway.

She panned the camera over to the hallway, which had turned into something of a miniature river, as she waded through the flood in her socks.

In a follow-up video, she explained what led to the toilet blowing up. Apparently, her friend’s boyfriend had gone to the bathroom at five in the morning. When he flushed, a piece of the toilet unexpectedly flew off, and water began streaming out.

Lillian’s friend pounded on her door to tell her that their dorm was flooding. After getting her cats into their carriers, Lillian walked outside her room to assess the damage. She saw that their floor was in “Titanic mode,” so she rushed her cats to safety at a friend’s place.

When she returned, the lobby of her dorm building had been completely destroyed. The water had poured through the elevators, and the tiles on the floors were falling apart.

“My room was the only room that did not get water in it. I don’t know what I did to deserve good karma for that, but works with me,” said Lillian.

Unfortunately, others did not fare so well. Their rooms were swamped with water, and she even noted that one girl down the hall from her had attempted to sweep some of the water out of her room.

