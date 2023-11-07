Her Husband Purposely Excludes Her Kids When Planning Vacations, And She Just Doesn’t Want To Go Away Without Them

This woman and her husband have a 3-year-old daughter together.

Also, she has a 14 and a 16-year-old from her previous marriage.

For a while, her husband has been organizing vacations for the two of them to take with their daughter, but not including her teenagers on these trips.

“I asked him to stop making plans that do not include all of us,” she said.

In response, her husband told her that he planned trips for only him, her, and their child because her two teenagers were busy with school.

She acknowledged that this is true, but over time, she’s begun to realize that her husband purposely plans for them to take vacations while her children are in school.

In her view, it’s clear that this isn’t just a coincidence.

Currently, she is a stay-at-home mother and sometimes works at her husband’s company when he needs some extra help.

Her husband is the breadwinner for their family and the only one providing a steady income.

