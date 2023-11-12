His Sister Asked For His Opinion On Her New Relationship With A Guy 14 Years Younger Than Her, So He Admitted To Thinking The Age Gap Was Really Weird, And Now She’s Not Speaking To Him

When it comes to dating discussions, the topic of age gaps can be pretty controversial.

On the one hand, some people believe that age gaps don’t really matter– especially as people get older. Plus, it can be nice “dating up” with a more mature guy or gal, which can be tough to find in your twenties.

However, others think that larger age gaps are just plain weird. This 32-year-old guy falls in that boat.

Apparently, he has an older sister, who is 35. And she recently decided to introduce him and his family to her new boyfriend– who is just 21-years-old.

“The dude was cool, and mostly– it seemed like– everybody liked him,” he recalled.

But, after his sister’s new boyfriend left, his sister asked him, his brother, his other sister, and their parents what they thought of the guy.

According to him, it was obvious that most of his family members’ responses were beating around the bush about the guy’s age.

So, when it came time for him to express his opinion, he was completely honest.

“I said the guy was cool and all that, but then I told my sister I thought dating a dude who was born when she was a high schooler is really weird,” he revealed.

