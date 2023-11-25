in Relationships

She Found Out That Her Grandparents Left Her A Sizeable Inheritance But Didn’t Leave Any Money For Her Dad Or Brother Due To A Family Secret, And Now She’s Refusing To Share Any Of The Funds

It’s got to be really uncomfortable for people who receive more from a relative’s inheritance than other relatives, especially when their family has a history of drama. 

One woman recently found out that her grandparents left her with a large chunk of their inheritance and left her dad and brother nothing because of a major family secret.

She’s 27-years-old and has a 30-year-old brother and a 56-year-old dad. She and her brother never got the chance to meet their granddad because their dad had a falling out with him before she was born.

“After my dad and my mom met, they started dating at [their] university, and they had my brother,” she explained.

“My parents then got married, which made my granddad stop talking to my dad. A couple of years later, [they] had me, and we’ve been living happily ever after. After my granddad died, my dad began to spend more time with his mom.”

Growing up with her grandma around was a great experience, as she was a sweet lady who truly cared for her and always hosted fun and memorable Christmases at her house.

Unfortunately, her grandma passed away last year, and she was surprisingly contacted by a lawyer along with her dad’s two sisters to meet up and discuss her grandparents’ wills and inheritance.

She found out that her grandma’s house was worth around $625,200 and over $250,000 worth of valuables.

“When we went through the inheritance, the lawyer explained that she divided it into three equal parts,” she recalled.

