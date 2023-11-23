She Gifted Her Friend A Very Expensive Lounge Chair As A Wedding Present, But The Nuptials Were Called Off After Her Friend’s Fiancé Was Caught Cheating, And Now She Wants Her Friend To Return The Gift

Many people have mixed feelings about what should happen when a couple has to cancel their wedding for one reason or another. One of the biggest questions is often, should they keep or return their wedding gifts?

One woman is unsure of what to do after her friend canceled her wedding after she had already gifted her a very expensive lounge chair with a short return window.

Her very close friend of over 15 years was due to get married this year but ended up having to cancel the wedding after breaking things off with her fiancé. Unfortunately, her friend caught her fiancé with another woman, which was devastating.

Because her friend is very important to her, she knew she wanted to get her something special as a wedding gift. Her friend is very into interior design and has always wanted an expensive Eames lounge chair.

Before the wedding, she found the lounge chair for $4,500, which was a good deal, so she spent the money and got it for her friend.

“I’m fortunate to be able to afford this, but it’s still quite a lot,” she explained.

“She was ugly crying when I told her about it, and she was extremely grateful for it. However, now that the wedding is called off, I’m not sure what to do. I could still use that money if I were to get it back.”

Now that the wedding is called off, she was wondering if it would be acceptable to ask for the chair back.

At first, she was totally against the idea and was worried about feeling like a total jerk if she asked. But then, a few of their mutual friends told her that her friend should let her return the chair so she could get her money back, which made her second-guess herself.

