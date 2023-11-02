She Laughed At Her Son’s Teacher When She Explained The Reason Her Son Got Detention

This 36-year-old woman has an 11-year-old son named Preston, who is currently in the sixth grade.

Now, Preston is pretty jumpy and skittish and is always easily startled by noises or voices he isn’t expecting, especially if any of those noises or voices are loud.

Preston’s teacher at school, Susan, is a middle-aged woman with a very loud voice bordering on thunderous.

She has never heard Susan yell, though Preston says when she does, it makes him jump. The other parents and teachers at school have mentioned that Susan has a reputation for being super loud.

So, she works from home, and the other day, she received a voicemail on her phone from Preston.

Preston had called using the school’s phone, and he told her on the voicemail that he had gotten detention because Susan yelled at some kids who were clowning around in class, and it startled him.

Susan had noticed and then made him leave the room to do his work in the hallway before placing his call.

“I did not believe that was the reason he got detention at all because that sounds really dumb, and assumed he was just minimizing his role (he does tend to do that when explaining his side when in trouble), so I thought I’d get Susan’s side at recess while I went to lunch,” she explained.

“I call her, and I was completely caught off guard when what she said lined up with everything Preston said to a T. I wasn’t sure what to say at first, but I ended up just laughing on the phone before any words could come out.”

