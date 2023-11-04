She Made Fun Of Her Brother-In-Law For Having “RBF” At Her Wedding And Physically Tried To Turn His Frown Upside Down, And Her Husband Was Furious That She Touched And Mocked His Brother

Last month, this 30-year-old woman got married to her husband, also 30.

Her husband has a younger brother, 28, who is extremely nice and a wonderful person.

“He’s got a bit of a shy-puppy demeanor about him, which is really endearing. The only problem is that my brother-in-law has a rather angry RBF. His eyebrows are always furrowed, even when he’s smiling, and his neutral face has him looking furious and unapproachable,” she said.

At the wedding reception, she was at a table with her husband and their families. Her brother-in-law was seated right across from her.

She noticed that her brother-in-law looked mad, even though he wasn’t since she knew that’s just how his face looked.

“I thought to myself that the other guests may be kind of scared by his expression, and so I cheerfully told my brother-in-law to ‘Turn that frown upside down!’ My brother-in-law started smiling, and he laughed, but then he fell right back into his RBF. So, I reached across the table, and I said, ‘Come on now,’ and I used my index fingers to force the corners of his mouth upwards. My brother-in-law sort of freaked out, and he squirmed and pushed himself away from me,” she explained.

That night, she and her husband were in bed, and her husband broached the topic of what she did to her brother-in-law during the reception.

He told her that her behavior was strange, and it made him and his brother uneasy.

In response, she tried to explain that she’d just been kidding around and that she didn’t mean to offend his brother or hurt his feelings.

