She Says Her Daughter Is The CEO Of Faking An Illness So She Can Get Out Of School, And Here’s How She Handles That

Kids faking sick to skip school is nothing new. Inventing cold symptoms or claiming to have an upset stomach is basically like a rite of passage for elementary school students.

One woman named Laura Lee (@lauraleewatts) asserts that her daughter is a mastermind, the CEO of faking an illness to get out of school.

Laura tells her audience that whenever her daughter, Savannah, doesn’t want to be at school, she heads straight for the nurse’s office to complain about feeling unwell. As a result, Laura is forced to pick her up from school.

On one particular day, when Laura arrived at the front office of the school to pick up her “sick” daughter, she burst into laughter upon seeing her impeccable acting skills – which included heavy sighing and dramatically draping herself over a chair.

“Everybody looked at me like I was some really bad mom like, oh my god, why aren’t you more concerned,” recalled Laura.

Kids faking sick can cause an awkward situation for parents, with other adults and teachers looking on and questioning your lack of concern for your child.

However, Laura always knows for a fact her daughter is faking it because she’s the one who knows her own child best.

This time, though, even Laura was slightly worried since Savannah seemed to be acting more downcast than usual.

But when they reached the car, Savannah immediately perked up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.