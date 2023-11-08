She Told Her Daughter-In-Law She Didn’t Invite Her Out To Eat Since She’s Embarrassing

This woman has a son who got married two years ago, and she does not like his wife at all. She really keeps her distance from her daughter-in-law since she does not like to have to deal with her.

Her daughter-in-law also happens to be the worst picky eater she has ever met in her life. She doesn’t understand why this is, and she doesn’t care, as her daughter-in-law is the worst when eating out at a restaurant.

“We try to go anywhere, and we have to change places multiple times so she can have something to eat,” she explained.

“She makes the waiters go through hoops so she will have something she likes, and if anything is wrong, she will [complain] about it or pout in the corner.”

“Example: She got a quesadilla, removed everything on it, and when it came out, she sent it back because there was sour cream on the side, it wasn’t touching anything, and she made a huge deal about her food being wrong. She doesn’t have allergies either.”

But, the nail in the coffin for her was when their family attended a funeral, and her daughter-in-law complained on end about the sandwich spread that was laid out for attendees being gross.

Yesterday evening, she invited everyone in her family out to dinner with her except for her daughter-in-law.

She also didn’t bother inviting her son, as she knew he was away on a business trip and would not be able to attend.

Her second daughter-in-law ended up posting about their dinner online, and her daughter-in-law, whom she hates, called her up.

