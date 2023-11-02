She’s Dating A Man In An Open Marriage, And She Finally Realized She’s Not Alright With Him Having A Wife

This woman is currently dating a man who is in an open marriage, although that’s not what he told her in the beginning.

Instead, he told her that he’s in an open relationship, not an open marriage. He did tell her his wife’s name and explained the boundaries that they both have in regard to their openness.

Later on, she found out through social media that he is, in fact, married. He and his wife had tons of photos of one another on social media, and you could clearly see them wearing their wedding rings.

After some more investigating, she even dug up their wedding photos online.

“Initially, I didn’t necessarily want to meet him [to sleep with him], as I didn’t want to [sleep] with someone who is in an open relationship, but it felt so right with him that we ended up in bed with some alcohol involved,” she explained.

“My problem now is that I actually really like him, but like I said, he is married. We both have said that we connect really well, but he probably means it on a [physical] level.”

“Nevertheless, he is a really nice and kind guy. I had some terrible past experiences with men, and he’s kind of the only guy where I’ve felt good and safe lately. He wants to continue seeing me and keeps asking to meet.”

When they do end up meeting, they spend a lot of time discussing personal topics, and this is making it even more difficult for her to limit contact with him, let alone end their relationship.

She says they get along wonderfully, and she does genuinely like him at this point.

