Sick Of Looking At Discolored Or Dated Grout Lines? Here’s How To Revamp Your Space By Regrouting Your Tiles

Tiled spaces can add a touch of elegance to any home. However, over time, grout lines can become discolored and dated– turning what was once a beautiful backsplash, floor, or bathroom wall into a total eyesore.

But if your grout has seen better days, don’t worry. That just means it’s time to roll up your sleeves and give it a facelift.

Regrouting is a straightforward, budget-friendly way to breathe new life into your spaces without needing a complete overhaul. Here’s how to get started.

Preparing Your Space For A Grout Makeover

Before diving into the regrouting process, it’s essential to ensure your space is ready for the task ahead.

Begin by cleaning the tiled area thoroughly and removing any dust, grime, or loose tiles. It’s also best to address any broken or chipped tiles by replacing or repairing them at this point before focusing on the grout.

Remember, a clean and solid base will ensure a smoother and more effective regrouting job.

Gathering The Right Tools

Having the right tools on hand will also make the regrouting process much simpler.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.