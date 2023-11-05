This Father Of Four From Rhode Island Mysteriously Disappeared Last Summer After Visiting A Convenience Store, And He Has Not Been Seen Or Heard From Since

It makes me so sad to see stories of young people with families who suddenly vanished, leaving behind heartbroken and concerned loved ones.

It’s like the story of Luke Benoit, the Rhode Island father of four who hasn’t been seen since he went missing last summer.

Luke lived in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, with his wife, Stephanie, and their four children.

On June 28th, 2022, around 1:00 p.m., 31-year-old Luke was seen at a store called the Neon Marketplace purchasing water, cigarettes, and a bottle of ginger ale.

That same day, Luke allegedly called his wife and made some comments she found disturbing related to his well-being and mental health. Little did she know that would be the last time she ever heard from him.

Luke has been missing since that day in June, and his family is still devastated, desperate to find him.

The only known update on his search is that police noticed his cell phone last pinged around 2:00 a.m. on June 29th near the Sakonnet River Bridge in Rhode Island, which was around three miles away from the market he stopped into the day he went missing.

Luke was also reportedly seen walking near Boyds Lane and Norseman Drive in Portsmouth. Other than that, no one has seen or heard from him.

Luke’s family is crushed, and his mother and aunt have been making public pleas for his return, hoping he may hear them and get home.

Thankfully, local community members have rallied around Luke’s family and have been providing them with money donations to keep his wife and children afloat in his absence.

