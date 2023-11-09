You Can Make This Chicken Pot Pie Soup Right In Your Crockpot

The hearty chicken pot pie and thick, creamy soups are staples of every fall menu. They satisfy your stomach and keep you warm on chilly evenings.

As much as you might want to indulge in both, you often can only have one or the other at mealtime since these dishes are so filling.

If you’ve been craving these classic comfort foods but can’t decide which one you want to eat for tonight’s dinner, TikToker Janelle Rohner (@janellerohner) is showing you an easy way to combine the two with her recipe for chicken pot pie soup.

You don’t have to go to the trouble of making a whole pot pie from scratch! Thanks to the crockpot, you can achieve all the robust flavors of a traditional chicken pot pie without any of the back-breaking work.

First, dice up a yellow onion. Next, add the chopped onions to your crockpot, along with two pounds of chicken breast.

Then, pour in two cans of soup–one should be cream of chicken and the other cream of mushroom.

Add a package of chicken gravy mix and a half cup of water, followed by some salt and pepper. The gravy will act as the seasoning.

Cook everything on high for four to six hours. After about four or five hours, remove the chicken breasts and shred them up.

Then, put the chicken back into the crockpot. Add a bag of frozen mixed vegetables containing peas, carrots, corn, and green beans. Give it a stir, and let the mixture cook for the remaining hour or so.

