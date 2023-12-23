Ever Since She Found Out Her Husband Was Talking To Another Woman, She Wants To Go Home Early Without Telling Him Why

Four years ago, this woman met her husband, and they have been long-distance for the entirety of their relationship.

They got married several months ago, and two weeks ago, they celebrated their marriage with family.

Six months into dating, she traveled to visit her now-husband, and she discovered that he was talking to two other women at the time.

One of the women was his ex-girlfriend, and the other was a woman he met several months before she came to see him.

“He swore up and down that he didn’t meet up with either of them, even though I read some stuff that did imply he did,” she said.

Unfortunately, she’s been cheated on before in a past relationship, so this was understandably triggering and painful. The long-distance also didn’t help matters.

It wasn’t easy and took quite a while, but they eventually worked through their issues. Over time, they moved their relationship forward and planned to get married.

Their idea was for him to obtain a job close to where she was living, but he kept finding excuses to push back when he would be able to make this happen.

As he repeatedly put off moving closer, she started to suspect that there was another reason for his behavior that he didn’t want her to know about. It didn’t make sense that he wasn’t very motivated about making the plan they discussed a reality.

