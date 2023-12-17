He Allowed His Son To Eat A Large Pot Of Stew That His Wife And Stepdaughter Made For Her Friends, So Now They’re Furious At Him

Have you ever cooked yourself something special, only for someone else to eat most of it without your permission?

It’s a tale as old as time between families when someone eats someone else’s food, and it causes a lot of tension.

One man recently allowed his son to eat from a large pot of stew she had made for herself and her friends. However, his son ate way more than he should have, and now his wife and stepdaughter are mad at him.

He’s been married to his wife for five months but has been living with her and her 16-year-old daughter, Ann, for a year. He has a 17-year-old son named Leo, who mostly lives with his ex-wife but stays with him on the weekends.

Leo and Ann go to different schools but generally get along, and so far, the arrangement has been working for everyone. Until now, that is.

“My wife and Ann are great cooks,” he said.

“My wife’s parents came from another country, and she and Ann regularly make exotic dishes from their homeland [that] are delicious. Both my son and I appreciate the dishes, though we still have problems learning what is what.”

A few days ago, Leo needed to stop by their house before heading back to his mom’s. No one was home then, but he noticed a large pot of stew on the stove that smelled delicious. Leo asked if he could have some, and he said yes since his wife and Ann often make large batches of food.

He told Leo he could have some stew as long as he left enough for everyone else.

