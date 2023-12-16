He Can’t Marry His Girlfriend Because He’s Already Married To His Male Friend For Extra Financial Benefits At Work

This 25-year-old man and his friend, Carl, 26, are married despite neither of them being gay.

The two of them have been friends since childhood, but they’ve never been in a relationship with one another or had romantic feelings for each other, either.

Several years ago, Carl accepted a new job, and one of the benefits at the company included financial support to employees who were married.

The amount employees receive differs, but same-gender married couples have the possibility of receiving up to $1,000 per month from the company.

“After hearing this, he called me and asked if I was willing to marry him so that he could get paid more at his job,” he said.

He accepted Carl’s request, and a few weeks afterward, they got married. They’re sharing an apartment together, and with the amount of money Carl earns with his job, he’s able to pay 100% of their rent and bills.

For three years, he has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Vicky, 29. He’s deeply in love with Vicky and wants to be with her forever.

Since the start of their relationship, Vicky has been aware of his marriage to Carl, and she thought the whole thing was hilarious. She had no issue with the arrangement.

Last year, Vicky moved in with him and Carl. Because he and Carl are married, she doesn’t have to contribute to rent or utilities.

