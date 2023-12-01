He Decided To Just Break Up With His Girlfriend Because He Proposed To Her Twice Over The Past Year, And She Rejected Him Both Times

This 30-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is 28, for three years and 10 months.

So, he feels like he’s ready to take the next step, which is why he decided to propose to his girlfriend for the first time about 11 months ago.

But, at the time, his girlfriend actually rejected his proposal and turned down the idea of getting engaged.

“Because she said she wasn’t ready yet,” he recalled.

He understood that at the time, though, and gave his girlfriend about nine more months. Then, about two months ago, he popped the big question for a second time.

However, to his disappointment, his girlfriend just rejected him again– claiming that she still needed some more time.

Now, at that point, he understandably started to get a bit insecure. He was worried that, in the end, he would wind up losing everything he put into their relationship– like his time, his effort, and even his money.

“I worried about the possibility of being rejected again or even being left by her,” he admitted.

That’s why, following the second “failed” proposal, he just decided to ask his girlfriend to take a one-month break to sort out their feelings and relationship.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.