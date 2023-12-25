He Finally Wants To Break Up With His Girlfriend Because He Found Out She’d Texted Her Ex, And That Was His Last Straw

This 22-year-old man has been dating his girlfriend, who is 19, for about a year now. They also currently live together.

But he’s recently been experiencing an overwhelming urge to actually end their relationship and part ways with his girlfriend.

For him, the tipping point happened on Thanksgiving– when he found out that his girlfriend had texted her ex-boyfriend and actually asked if the guy could pick her up while he was sleeping!

“I felt very betrayed by this, and I’ve been cheating on in the past. She knew this,” he said.

So, after realizing that his girlfriend had been unfaithful, that really pushed him over the line, and he realized that he wanted to break up with her.

However, there were also a bunch of other issues in their relationship. That’s why the urge to end their relationship has slowly grown over the past year.

“Because I realized how she is as a person,” he revealed.

For instance, he’s been the only one who’s worked throughout the entirety of their relationship. His girlfriend, on the other hand, hasn’t even been able to hold down a job.

Yet, whenever he gets home from work, their house is still a disaster. In fact, it’s even dirtier than he left it in the morning.

