He Nearly Cheated On His Wife At A Wedding This Week, And She Was Also There

This 35-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife first got together when they were back in high school, and they have been married for 15 years.

Not once in all the time that he has been with his wife has it crossed his mind to cheat on her.

Except, that all changed this week when he and his wife attended a wedding for one of his wife’s coworkers.

He agreed to be the safe driver for the evening, so he did not have any drinks, and he drove himself, his wife, and another couple to the wedding.

“At the wedding, we were seated across from a table of all singles and the woman directly across from me I found extremely attractive,” he explained.

“Throughout the dinner, we kept making direct eye contact to the point where I could tell she and I were looking for a reason.”

Again, he has never, ever cheated on his wife in all the years they have been dating and married. Women have certainly asked him to cheat, but he has always been proud to say no and not stray.

Unfortunately, this gorgeous woman at the wedding was different for him. If he had any drinks that night, he knew he would have ended up cheating on his wife.

“As the night went on, she continued her advances (dancing with me, having private conversations, finding me when I would go out for a bit) that all culminated in her following me to the bathroom (behind a large partition) to “bump into me” while my wife was outside talking to the newlyweds,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.