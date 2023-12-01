He Snooped And Caught His Wife Cheating By Looking At Her Dash Cam, But She Accused Him Of “Grossly” Invading Her Privacy

This man and his wife, who is in her 30s, have been together for more than 10 years.

In that time, their marriage has been a roller coaster.

Unfortunately, his wife has had several emotional affairs, and the only way he was able to discover these affairs was through spying on her and snooping around to figure out the truth.

While he understands that spying isn’t right, he isn’t able to get to the bottom of what is truly going on with any other method. In the past, whenever he asked his wife questions, she always lied.

“My spouse was supposed to be out at a work function but was acting strangely–over communicating through text and memes. It just wasn’t feeling right,” he said.

Due to his wife’s constant affairs, they tried dipping their toes into adding new people to their marriage.

His wife recently made it clear that she had feelings for one of her co-workers, and they discussed it, but they came to the decision that they would have no involvement with him.

“Suddenly, she stops texting, and it’s approaching 11 p.m. I look at the car app and see it’s parked in a random lot near where the function was supposed to be. I then turned on the cameras to the car and see my spouse with the guy I suspected in the car. Let’s say they weren’t talking about work,” he explained.

He took a screenshot of what he saw on the car app and sent it to his wife.

