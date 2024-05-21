His Wife Forgot His Birthday, And Even Though She Made It Up To Him, He Still Held Onto Some Resentment And Pretended To Forget Her Birthday, Too

This 30-year-old man and his wife, who is also 30, both lead very busy work lives. Still, whenever it comes to big occasions like birthdays and wedding anniversaries, they always make sure to celebrate.

“We plan our wedding anniversaries together, but on birthdays, we like to surprise each other, and we’ve been doing it for years,” he explained.

However, when it was his birthday a couple of months ago, his wife completely forgot about it. At first, he thought she was playing a joke when she didn’t wish him a happy birthday the morning of. But, as the day went on, he realized that she’d actually just forgotten it was his birthday.

“Work was getting really busy for her, so I understood that her mind was preoccupied, but to just forget my birthday entirely? I really felt horrible that day,” he recalled.

Thankfully, a few days later, his wife realized that she’d made a mistake and gave him a genuine apology. She also took him out to his favorite restaurant and gave him a very nice birthday gift.

Still, while he thought they had a “great time” at his makeup birthday celebration, it seems as though he still held onto some resentment. That’s because, despite remembering his wife’s birthday a couple of weeks ago, he actually didn’t want to celebrate it with her and just pretended to forget.

“I still felt slight hurt from my wife forgetting my birthday,” he reasoned.

So, on the night of her birthday, he told his wife that he was going to watch a sports game with his sister. Plus, he claimed he would be home either late that night or the following day, and he wound up returning home the next day.

Then, just like his wife did, he apologized to her a few days later for forgetting her birthday.

