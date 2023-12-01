He Took In His Son’s Girlfriend Years Ago After She Got Pregnant And Was Kicked Out By Her Parents, So She Now Wants Him To Walk Her Down The Aisle, But Her Parents Are Furious

When this man’s son, Josh, was 16, he got his girlfriend, Chloe, pregnant.

He and his wife were not thrilled to hear this news, but they did their best to be as supportive as possible throughout this situation.

Josh and Chloe came to the decision to keep their baby.

Chloe’s parents reacted very differently, though.

Unfortunately, they were furious when she told them she was pregnant, and they kicked her out of their home.

Because Chloe then had nowhere else to go, he and his wife allowed her to move in with them.

“My wife and I developed a close bond with her as we helped her prepare for the baby. After the birth of their daughter, Brynn, Chloe and Josh lived with us until they were 22,” he said.

Because Chloe and Josh were so young when they became parents, he and his wife pitched in a lot while Chloe and Josh got their GEDs and attended trade school.

Understandably, it was a difficult journey for all of them, but he felt like the experience bonded their family closer together.

