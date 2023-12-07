Her Boyfriend Found Out That She Only Started Dating Him To Get Revenge

Before this 28-year-old girl started dating her current boyfriend, who is 44, she dated another guy for close to three years.

But then, she discovered he had another girlfriend for almost the entire time that they were dating.

She decided it was best to dump him, and the other girl stayed in a relationship with him despite knowing about the cheating.

“I was so enraged and felt so betrayed by him that I just could not move on and let that slide, I don’t know what I wanted, but just had this feeling of “karma needs to happen,” she explained.

“Also, mind you, his now partner was fully aware we were together, so that made me feel crazy hate towards her. Fast forward a couple [of] months later, I stalked her social media and found out about her ex-husband (her kid’s dad), and sent a friend request on IG, and after talking for a while, we started dating.”

“It’s been 5 months now, and, as I said, it started as some sort of revenge, not going to lie. The plot twist is now I genuinely have feelings for him. He is absolutely wonderful and not only made me forget about that whole mess, but he has shown me such kindness and chivalry that It almost makes me want to cry.”

A week ago, her boyfriend actually introduced her to his children. Her boyfriend’s youngest child told his mom (her boyfriend’s ex) all about her and also gave this girl her name.

Her boyfriend’s ex then turned around and told her boyfriend’s oldest child that she only began dating her boyfriend in an effort to “ruin her.”

Her boyfriend’s oldest called her boyfriend and filled him in on everything, which he obviously didn’t know about before.

