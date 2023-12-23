Her College Roommate Got The Same Matching Tattoo That She Has With Her Mom, So She Told Her Roommate To Get The Tattoo Removed Or She Would Move Out

Have you ever met someone who’s very possessive regarding their tattoos? For instance, someone who gets mad or upset if someone they know shows interest in getting a tattoo that looks like one of theirs?

One young woman recently argued with her college roommate, who weirded her out when she decided to get the same tattoo that she shares with her mom. She’s a 20-year-old college student who was born in China but was adopted by her current parents.

“Before leaving for college, I got a matching tattoo with my mother on my pinky finger,” she explained.

“It’s basically a red band that’s supposed to reference a Chinese myth called the ‘Thread of Fate,’ [about] how an invisible red thread connects you to the ones you love.”

Her tattoo, while simple, is very important to her and her mom and holds a significant meaning to her.

At school, she’s currently sharing her dorm with an acquaintance named Lynn, who’s 19 years old and white.

She was relieved to get Lynn as a roommate, as living in dorms at her school can be “frustrating and competitive.”

However, she and Lynn recently argued over something that may break their relationship. Recently, she and Lynn attended a housewarming party. At one point, they all sat down to play one of those games that allows participants to get to know each other a bit better.

While playing the game, she was prompted to show off her tattoo. Lynn had never noticed her tattoo before, so she asked her to show it to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.