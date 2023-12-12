Her Dad Is So Upset That She And Her Sister Want To Spend Christmas With Their Mom

This 24-year-old girl and her 16-year-old little sister want to spend this Christmas with their mom and her side of the family, but this is making her dad upset.

Now, she and her sister have never been able to enjoy a large family celebration for Christmas; they always spend the holiday with just their mom and dad.

Not only for Christmas would the festivities be limited to the four of them, but every single holiday was like this.

“My dad is kind of miserable and does not like my mom’s family and doesn’t really like his own family either,” she explained.

“To be honest, it got really boring year after year and almost isolating. It never felt like Christmas, really. My mom’s family live far away (like a full day’s drive), and we don’t see them that often.”

“A year ago, my parents got divorced. My sister and dad’s relationship is very strained, and if I didn’t pick my battles, ours probably would be too. Last year for Christmas, my sister and I stayed over at our dad’s for Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, then went over to my mom’s for the rest of Christmas day.”

Their mom already arranged to see her family for Christmas this year, and she and her little sister were thrilled at the option to go with her.

They finally will get to have the exciting Christmas they always dreamed of that includes their mom’s big family.

A couple of days after telling their mom they were going with her, they saw their dad and informed him of their Christmas plans.

