Her Ex Wants To Sleep With Her One Last Time Before Asking Another Girl To Be Official

For three years, this 26-year-old woman dated her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend. Around a year and a half ago, they did split up, and have become really great friends in the aftermath of the breakup.

She says she has moved on and met new guys, but that doesn’t mean she has stopped going back to her ex.

In fact, they frequently meet up to hook up without any kind of strings attached. So, they’re kind of more like friends with benefits, you could say, if you had to slap a label on it.

And if you’re wondering why she’s still so close to her ex, it comes down to her not really having a lot of friends.

It’s been nice to have her ex remain in her life, as she enjoys talking to him, even though she knows deep down this has completely prevented her from actually moving on emotionally.

Also, in the last year and a half since their breakup, she has not entered into another relationship, and neither has her ex.

However, that all changed recently because her ex has met a new girl that he likes a lot, and they’re now discussing getting into a serious relationship.

He’s not jumping all in, though, as she’s the one hanging him up on moving forward with this new girl in his life.

“He is postponing making the relationship official because he wants to [sleep] with me one last time since he thinks she might be the one and won’t be able to [sleep] with me anymore,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.