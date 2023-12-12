Her Fiancé Came Home From His Christmas Work Party With Red Lipstick On His Lips, And They’re Getting Married In A Few Weeks

Six years ago, this 40-year-old woman began dating her 40-year-old fiancé, and in just a few weeks, they are supposed to be getting married.

Tomorrow, the remaining balance for her wedding venue is due, but something happened last weekend that is making her question everything.

On Saturday, her fiancé had his Christmas work party, and when he arrived back home after six hours of drinking heavily, he passed out in their spare bedroom.

“Late afternoon the following day, I could see a large red lipstick stain above his top lip – all smudged,” she explained.

“He told me he had kissed 3 of his female colleagues goodbye on the lips and regretted it. He described one of the kisses between him and his female colleague, who is gay, as an ‘extended peck’ goodbye.”

“He assured me she had the bright red lipstick on. The next day, I asked to look at his phone. I have never asked to do this.”

After being handed his phone, she went to the photos, and she noticed that the colleague she was worried about was not wearing red lipstick at all; she was wearing sheer lipgloss.

However, there was a photo that proved her fiancé’s 19-year-old female colleague was wearing dark, thick red lipstick at the party.

Her fiancé was not able to explain anything away after that. Now, her fiancé is close to double this young girl’s age, and he’s also her manager.

