Her Husband Has Been Cheating And Trying To Have A Baby With His Mistress, So She Posted The Evidence Of His Affair Online

Six years ago, this 30-year-old woman got married to her 33-year-old husband, and they have been in a relationship for 14 years in total.

Unfortunately, she discovered close to a month ago that her husband has been cheating on her for an entire year.

She came across the conversations her husband had with his mistress, which included him and this other woman talking about wanting to have a baby together and exchanging I love yous.

They also spoke in great detail about how much they had been sleeping together. This entire time, she thought her husband was frequently taking work trips, but nope, he had another woman on the side that he was seeing.

She also uncovered messages where her husband said he was planning on leaving her so he could be with this other woman. Ironically, her husband was on one of his work trips when she came across the messages.

As soon as she found out all of this, she instantly called her husband up in tears, asking him to explain to her who this other woman was.

Her husband simply said over the phone that this woman was just a friend, despite her having the evidence stating otherwise.

“I hung up the call because I was crying [until] I couldn’t breathe, and he did not bother calling back at all,” she said.

“Only after when I posted their pics on Facebook exposing the affair he called back screaming at me, asking why I posted that and now that his friends knew. I did not sleep for the whole night, all night, I was lying there crying so much that my whole body ached.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.