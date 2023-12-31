Her Husband Told Their Kids She Said No To Getting A Dog, And Now She Looks Like The Bad Guy

This 34-year-old woman has been in a wonderful marriage with her husband, Mike, 35, for the last 12 years.

They have a 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son together. Due to a traumatic event that happened when she was 19, she now despises dogs.

“When I was on my way home, an unleashed dog attacked me and bit down on my ankle. Unfortunately, it took a good amount of time for the owner to get the dog off me, which resulted in a pretty good-sized scar on my ankle,” she said.

After enduring this terrifying situation, she has since detested dogs. She clarified that she has nothing against dog owners, and she would never look down on anyone who owns dogs.

However, she doesn’t feel comfortable being close to dogs, and she does her best to stay as far away as she can if there’s a dog around.

When she and her husband first met and started getting to know each other, the topic of dogs came up. He discussed his love for dogs and his plans to own one someday.

She let him know that she couldn’t stand dogs, and she said that since their views and plans for the future were vastly different, they should stop talking to one another so that they could find partners they were both more compatible with.

“He insisted that he could live without dogs, and it was fine,” she explained.

A couple of weeks ago, her husband randomly asked her if she’d be comfortable with the idea of their family owning a dog.

