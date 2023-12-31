Her Mother-In-Law Gifted Her Coal For The Third Year In A Row And Called Her “Ungrateful” When She Got Upset

This 38-year-old woman sadly lost her parents years ago. So, every holiday season, she visits her in-laws instead.

Yet, despite her husband, daughter, and stepchildren always receiving very nice and thoughtful presents, she gets horrible gifts year after year.

“For the last three years, my gift from my mother-in-law has confused and perplexed me,” she said.

Apparently, she gets the same gift every time: a voucher for a petrol station and a pound shop. There, people can purchase cleaning products, cheap “tacky” items, and coal.

So, her mother-in-law gifts her the voucher, literally intending for her to go out and buy herself petrol and coal.

This isn’t just a joke accompanied by other, more meaningful presents, either. Instead, it’s often the only thing she receives from her mother-in-law over the holidays!

“It makes me feel like I’m not wanted there at all,” she admitted.

“And apparently, it was my partner’s idea when my mother-in-law asked him what I wanted for Christmas three years ago.”

This year, it really got to her, too. She was looking around the room at all of the “normal” and thoughtful gifts that everyone else in her family had received, and she couldn’t deal with it anymore.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.