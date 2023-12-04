Her Sister-In-Law Lost Her Toddler, So She Kicked Her Out Of Her House With Nowhere To Go

Three months ago, this woman’s sister-in-law began living with her and her husband after falling on some hard times.

Her sister-in-law agreed to watch their kids for free as part of the new living arrangement, and she thought that was incredibly generous of her sister-in-law to offer.

She and her husband have a three-year-old son who has been diagnosed with autism, and he also is delayed in language and speech.

Three weeks ago, her sister-in-law was babysitting her kids when their three-year-old son managed to walk out the front door without her sister-in-law even knowing.

Her toddler was gone, wandering around the neighborhood for close to half an hour, and then a stranger who noticed him called the police.

“Rather than immediately notifying my husband and me about the situation, she spent an hour searching the neighborhood before involving law enforcement,” she explained.

“We only became aware of our son’s disappearance after she had already found out that the police had picked him up and safely returned him home.”

“There’s uncertainty regarding whether she would have informed us if the police had not [clearly] instructed her to do so.”

After she found out about all of this, she kicked her sister-in-law out of her house and said she was no longer welcome to live there.

