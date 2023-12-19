Here Are The Best Lipstick Shades To Pair With Gold Eye Shadow For A Festive And Shimmery Look This Holiday Season

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s time to up the ante and add a little extra sparkle to your makeup routine.

Gold eyeshadow has always been a classic go-to for festive looks, offering a perfect blend of glitz and glamour.

But the real magic happens when you pair this shimmery eyeshadow with the right lipstick shade.

Here are some of the best combinations to help you seriously stand out at your next holiday get-together. You can experiment with these lipstick and gold eyeshadow pairings to find the one that best suits your style and the occasion.

Classic Red: A Timeless Pick

You can never go wrong with classic red lipstick, especially around the holidays.

Pairing a bold, vibrant red with gold eyeshadow creates a look that’s both timeless and festive.

This combination works wonders for any holiday event, from office parties and romantic date nights to even family gatherings.

You can opt for a matte red if you want the gold to be the star of the show or go for a glossy finish to add an extra dimension to your festive look. Either way, the result will be stunning.

