He’s Sick Of His Brother Being A Picky Eater And Refusing To Eat The Food His Wife Cooks Whenever His Family Visits

This 34-year-old man’s brother, 30, has always been incredibly spoiled by their parents. He got a job when he was 16-years-old, and their parents thought that it made sense for him to give his brother a portion of his paychecks.

His brother often told his parents he didn’t want to do things, and when he said no, they didn’t put their foot down.

Throughout a lot of their childhood, his brother was able to get away with anything and did as he pleased.

At 30, his brother still lives with their parents, doesn’t work, and doesn’t seem to want to do much besides play video games all the time.

While he acknowledged that it doesn’t matter what his brother does with his own life, he’s been irritated by his brother’s eating habits.

“He’s an extremely picky eater. He basically only eats French fries, pizza, and peanut butter sandwiches (and probably a few more things, but not many),” he said.

“He got a subscription to Speedway, where he gets free fries all the time, and basically lives off of that and whatever my mom makes him.”

Occasionally, his brother and their parents come to his family’s house for dinner. They usually have to order a pizza because that’s one of the only foods his brother likes to eat.

However, he, his 3-year-old son, and his wife, 34, are getting tired of always ordering pizza when his family comes over.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.