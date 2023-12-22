He’s Taking His Daughter On A Christmas Trip, But His Ex Also Wants Him To Bring Her Two Other Toddlers, Who Have Different Dads

This 40-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend, Amy, 39, have a 14-year-old daughter named Claire. Not long after Claire was born, he and Amy ended their relationship because Amy felt suffocated and trapped, as if they rushed into starting a family together.

Ever since the breakup, they have had a 50/50 custody agreement. Five years ago, he married his wife, Jane, 35.

Amy, on the other hand, ended up having two more children with two different guys, neither of whom was present in the children’s lives. Her two sons are 2 and 4-years-old.

So, Amy is now a single mother with full-time custody of two children and half-custody of Claire.

Unfortunately, Claire isn’t a fan of the cramped space she has to share with her half-brothers. She’s obviously significantly older than them, and since her brothers are toddlers, the house gets pretty chaotic.

Plus, since Claire is a teenager, she craves having privacy and time to herself, which she doesn’t have at Amy’s house. Because of this, she much prefers when she gets to stay at his house.

“Claire asked me if she could spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with Jane and me. Our regular schedule was that Claire spends Christmas Eve with us and Christmas Day with the other, and then we switch it around the next year,” he said.

In response, he explained to Claire that he would have to talk it over with Amy before giving her an answer. Before he was able to reach out to Amy, Claire got to her first and asked about the idea.

Afterward, Amy called him and said that she was fine with Claire spending Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with him and Jane, adding that she was super busy, so this would make things less stressful for her.

