His Mom Wants To Exclude His Stepson From A Family Tradition, So He Wants To Skip Christmas

This 33-year-old man’s parents own a home in the country, and they have a family tradition that includes every child planting a tree on the property.

When he was five, he participated in the family tradition, and all of his siblings got to plant a tree, too, along with his nieces and nephews.

Now, he has a 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and his mom asked if his daughter would be coming to their house for Christmas.

They spend every Christmas at the country home, and his daughter is old enough to get to plant her tree.

He informed his mom that his daughter is spending Christmas with her mom this year, but he will get to spend time with her a couple of days before leaving to go to the country house.

He added that he will still be coming to Christmas with his wife and his stepson (his wife’s son from her first marriage).

“My mother was silent for a moment and told me she didn’t consider having my stepson plant his own tree,” he explained.

“I was very offended by that. It made clear that she doesn’t see him as part of our family. She then said there’s no guarantee he’ll remain in our lives, which obviously implies she’s considering that my marriage to his mother may not last. I told her if that’s how she feels, she should not expect us for Christmas this year.”

He dated his wife for a year and got married to her two years ago, so it’s not like they had some crazy shotgun wedding that might point to their relationship not holding up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.