His Wife Wanted Their Son To “Be A Gentleman” And Give Up His Seat For A Little Girl At A Christmas Party

This 32-year-old man and his wife, also 32, brought their 11-year-old son to his church youth group’s Christmas party.

The children were seated at tables while making Christmas ornaments, and a young girl arrived late to the party.

When she walked into the room, all of the seats at the tables were full, so she didn’t have a place to sit.

His wife took note of this, so she approached their son and asked him to offer up his seat to the girl who just arrived. Their son protested because he said he wasn’t finished making his ornament.

“She told him to be a gentleman (loudly, I might add) and that he should always give his seat if a girl is standing,” he said.

He felt like his wife was being outrageous, so he walked over to the two of them and asked her to let their son be, adding that he didn’t need to give up his seat to the girl if he didn’t want to since other seats would come available as other kids got done with their ornaments.

Other parents standing nearby gave them looks, and this embarrassed his wife, so she left the room.

Throughout the rest of the party, his wife was snippy with him, and while driving home, she told him that he shouldn’t have argued with her.

From her perspective, he looked like a terrible father and husband because he fought against their son being forced to offer up his seat to the girl.

