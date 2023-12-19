If Her Husband Can’t Land A Job In The Next Three Months, She’s Leaving Him

Five months ago, this 39-year-old woman got married to her 39-year-old husband. Her husband had a job part-time as a server at a restaurant before their wedding, and it was temporary as he tried to land a job in the graphic design world.

While her husband has a degree in advertising, he never had a professional kind of job in the past and was always a server or bartender.

She anticipated it would take her husband a decent amount of time to get a job in his chosen industry, and that was alright with her.

Over the course of the year and a half leading up to their wedding, her husband participated in an 8-month-long boot camp, learned a lot of skills, actively applied to graphic design jobs, and did everything you really should if you want to get hired.

“It was a little hard on me because I was working full time and paying 2/3 of all the mortgage and 100% of the bills like internet, electricity, water, vet bills, etc.,” she explained.

“Before the wedding, he and I talked about the possibility of quitting his job and using that time to look for work full-time. One day when he picked me up from work, about a week before we left for our destination wedding, he told me he’d quit.”

“I was pretty surprised that he hadn’t told me he was going to do it, but he insisted that the conversation we’d had about him maybe quitting was his green light, and so I chalked it up to a misunderstanding.”

After her husband quit his job, he has made sure to apply to approximately 10 jobs every single day.

With the rest of his free time, her husband has been building his portfolio and learning new skills, such as coding.

