Pumpkin S’mores Bars Are A Sweet Mashup That Can Help You Savor The Fall Season Just A Little Bit Longer

If you’re a winter lover at heart but still want to participate in fall activities, try baking this sweet treat that encompasses elements from both seasons! TikToker Viviane (@lovevivv) is sharing her recipe for pumpkin s’mores bars.

S’mores are the quintessential summer treat, with the familiar layers of fluffy marshmallows and rich chocolate.

However, by adding hints of pumpkin, they suddenly become reminiscent of autumn.

These pumpkin s’mores bars are sure to be a constant presence in your home this fall, making you feel a little better about the colder weather to come. Here’s how to make the warm and cozy dessert.

Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, coat a baking pan with some nonstick cooking spray or line it with a sheet of parchment paper instead.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix together two cups of all-purpose flour, a teaspoon of baking powder, and a tablespoon of pumpkin spice, then set the bowl aside.

In a different bowl, combine a cup of unsalted melted butter, a cup of granulated sugar, and one cup of packed brown sugar.

Add in a large egg, a cup of pumpkin purée, two teaspoons of vanilla, and a half teaspoon of kosher salt, making sure to stir well.

Next, sift in the flour mixture, being careful not to overmix. Once that’s done, pour about half to a third of the batter into the baking pan and spread it evenly.

Add a cup of chocolate chips or a layer of chocolate bars, along with approximately seven ounces of marshmallow fluff.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.