“Scrooging” Is The Latest Dating Trend This Season, With People Dumping Their Partners For Petty Reasons During Or Right Before The Holidays

When I write ‘scrooging,’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Like me, I’m assuming many of you first thought of Ebenezer Scrooge, the iconic character from Charles Dickens’ 1843 book, “A Christmas Carol.”

Scrooge, alongside the Grinch, is one of the holiday season’s most famous characters. He’s notorious for being grumpy, especially around the holiday season, to the point where three spirits need to help him realize how valuable and precious life is.

Now, Scrooge is being used in the dating world, and ‘scrooging’ is the holiday season’s latest dating term.

Scrooging is a term used to describe someone who dumps you for petty reasons during or just before the holidays.

One of the most common examples of scrooging is when someone dumps you before Christmas because they don’t want to get you a present or take you home to celebrate with their family.

Someone who “scrooges” may also dump you during the holidays because they want to go into the new year single or with someone else.

Scrooging doesn’t necessarily have to revolve around breakups, either. It can also be used to describe a partner’s lousy actions during the holidays.

For instance, they’re scrooging you if they refuse to meet your friends or family during the holidays or don’t want to do anything celebratory with you.

