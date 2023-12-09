She Asked Her Brother To Change The Time Of His Birthday Dinner To Accommodate Their Older Sister’s Intermittent Fasting Schedule, But He Refused, And She’s Furious

This 28-year-old woman’s brother, 23, was born on February 29th. His upcoming birthday is on a leap year, so he booked a dinner reservation at a restaurant in the area to celebrate with friends and family.

She doesn’t have a problem with the restaurant that he planned to have his birthday dinner. However, there are some scheduling conflicts.

“Our sister, 27, follows intermittent fasting for diet and weight loss/maintenance. She only eats between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” she said.

“During those hours, she can eat and drink whatever she wants. Outside of those hours, she only drinks water.”

Their brother made dinner reservations for 7:30 p.m., which would be outside of the time frame that their sister allows herself to eat or drink anything besides water.

Because of this, her sister asked her brother if he would be willing to switch the dinner to earlier in the day.

“She doesn’t ever make exceptions to eating outside of her six-hour window,” she explained.

Their brother said that the only other opening that the restaurant had available that day was at 3:30 p.m., and it wouldn’t work because some of his friends who he had invited would still be working at that time because his birthday is on a Thursday. So, 7:30 p.m. made more sense since the majority of the people he invited would be available.

“I think our sister being family is more important than some random friends. My sister takes her eating window seriously, and I can’t believe my brother isn’t being accommodating,” she shared.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.