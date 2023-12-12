She Attended Her Stepdaughter’s First Dance Recital Even Though Her Husband’s Ex Told Her Not To, So His Ex Stormed Out, Missed The Whole Thing, And Now Her Stepdaughter’s Upset

This woman and her husband, Tom, have been married for the last four years. They dated for a year and a half before their wedding.

Tom was previously engaged to Diana, with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter named Evie. She has always been present and active in Evie’s life.

When Evie was 2-years-old, she stopped working to take care of Evie until she began kindergarten. This way, Evie didn’t have to go to daycare.

As Evie grew up, she became more involved in Evie’s extracurricular activities. She is currently a troop leader for the Girl Scout troop Evie’s in.

Plus, she was a soccer coach and a tee-ball coach for a year when Evie became passionate about sports.

Now, she has a part-time job, and she’s able to take off work to stay home when Evie is too sick to go to school or when there are school closures.

“Evie is like a daughter to me. Diana and I got along until Evie started to call me Mommy two years ago. I did not ask her to do this, and when Tom and I asked about it, she said she loves me and wants me to be her mommy, too,” she said.

In response to this situation, Diana wanted Evie to go to daycare for 10 to 12 hours a day. This way, Evie wouldn’t be at home with her all the time, therefore getting more emotionally attached.

Tom wasn’t thrilled about the idea, and he didn’t look into putting Evie in daycare.

