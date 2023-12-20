She Didn’t Immediately Respond To Someone Who Accidentally Sent Her $350 On Zelle Because She Thought It Was A Scam And They Threatened Her Family

Several days ago, this woman saw that a complete stranger sent her $350 on Zelle at about 10 p.m. while she was asleep.

She had no idea how she should handle this situation. But it concerned her because she’s aware of scams in which someone sends money, lies about it being accidental, and asks for the money to be returned. Then, the scammer cancels the original transaction after you send the money.

Understandably, she was scared that her instinct to do the right thing and be kind could cause $350 to be stolen from her by a scammer.

“So, I called my bank as soon as I woke up that morning, and they told me that Zelle is a third-party thing, and they had no business dealing with that,” she said.

Then, the person from her bank said that she should return the money to the sender the same way she received it (through Zelle).

This worried her because she wasn’t positive that the person sending her the money wasn’t a scammer.

When she tried calling Zelle, their customer service directed her to get in touch with her bank.

As she was trying to get this issue sorted out, she needed to start getting ready for a holiday party she had to attend later that day.

The party had been in the works for a month, and she was really looking forward to it, so she had to hold off on figuring out the issue with the mystery Zelle transfer.

