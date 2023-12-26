She Didn’t Swap Her Holiday Shifts With Other Coworkers Who Have Kids Even Though She Had No Plans For The Holidays

Ever since this 28-year-old woman began working at her company about three years ago, it became clear to her that people who have kids are prioritized when it comes to taking time off for major holidays.

In fact, she claimed that her coworkers who were parents would just automatically get holidays off as opposed to other employees.

“This stopped last Easter when someone rightfully sued,” she recalled.

Then, following the lawsuit, her company’s policy changed. Now, every January and July, employees are allowed to request specific days off– such as Halloween or Christmas– on a first-come-first-serve basis.

So, she requested the days off that she wanted for this holiday season, and she got them.

She planned to spend December 24 to December 26 with her parents. Afterward, she was going to party with her friends on New Year’s.

More recently, though, her parents got the opportunity to go on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation, and she was really happy for them. But that meant her plans changed, and she will now be spending a relaxing Christmas at home by herself.

Well, the issue with that is a lot of her coworkers, who are parents, weren’t able to get Christmas off from work this year.

“So tensions have been high, especially when they find out people– who are single or childless– get Christmas and New Year’s off,” she explained.

